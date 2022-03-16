Four people shot in three separate shootings Tuesday night

Lafayette Police worked three separate shootings Tuesday night, in which four people were wounded.

The first happened around 7:42 pm, when officers were called to the 600 block of Pershing Street. The victim received one gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told police he was shot by two unknown males.

Just a few minutes later, police were called to the 100 block of General MacArthur Street. Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims told officers that they were standing around when they heard several gunshots before realizing that they were shot.

Several hours later, after midnight on Wednesday morning, police were called to the 300 block of Verdun Street. The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital, where she is listed in stable condition. The victim told officers that she was shot by an unknown suspect through her front door.

All three of these shootings are under investigation and investigators are actively working these cases.

At this time, police don't believe they're related.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are asked to please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.