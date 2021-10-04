Four Ochsner locations voted best places to work

Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, MTS Physical Therapy, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics have all been selected by Modern Healthcare as 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s 150 winners, in alphabetical order, is available here.

The Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program was created to recognize companies who continuously strive to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention through innovative changes in the work place. Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital was listed as #8, MTS Physical Therapy made in the list at #13, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital sits at #7 and Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics holds the #66 slot. Modern Healthcare honored a total of 150 organizations, and there were over 350 total submissions to the program.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the front lines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

“At Ochsner Lafayette General, our vision is to be a regional healthcare system that always delivers excellence. An award like this shows that our employees are engaged in our vision system-wide, making our facilities great places to work and seek medical treatment. It sends a strong message about our culture and our employees’ commitment to excellence when four vastly different entities are all named among Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work,” says Patrick Gandy, CEO, Ochsner Lafayette General.