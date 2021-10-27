Four indicted in July fatal shooting on the Evangeline Thruway

Four people have been indicted in connection with a July fatal shooting in Lafayette.

19-year-old Zaveon Willis, 22-year-old Jason Pardia, 18-year-old Brendell Clay and 19-year-old Wilbert Willis were all indicted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Clfton Jamal Williams.

Clay was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the July 24, 2021 fatal shooting on 2100 block of N.E. Evangeline Thruway.

Zaveon and Wilbert Willis, and Pradia were all indicted on principal to first-degree murder.

Police say that the night of the shooting, Williams was found in a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

