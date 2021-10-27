Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Four indicted in July fatal shooting on the Evangeline Thruway

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 16:51:27-04

Four people have been indicted in connection with a July fatal shooting in Lafayette.

19-year-old Zaveon Willis, 22-year-old Jason Pardia, 18-year-old Brendell Clay and 19-year-old Wilbert Willis were all indicted in the shooting death of 30-year-old Clfton Jamal Williams.

Clay was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the July 24, 2021 fatal shooting on 2100 block of N.E. Evangeline Thruway.

Zaveon and Wilbert Willis, and Pradia were all indicted on principal to first-degree murder.

Police say that the night of the shooting, Williams was found in a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.