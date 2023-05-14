Four Dogs die in early morning house fire

At 10:20 this morning, Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of South Magnolia Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a single-family dwelling with flames coming from the front door.

First responders entered the dwelling to extinguish the fire and conduct a search for occupants.

According to officials, no one was home at the time of the incident. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes. The home sustained heavy fire damage. Four dogs perished in the house fire.

The five occupants of the dwelling were not home when the fire started. Four of the occupants left to visit a relative for Mother’s Day and one was at work. The family lost everything in the fire.

Red Cross was contacted to offer some immediate assistance to the family.

Fire officials are looking into a possible malfunction with the hot water heater. The fire originated in the closet where the hot water heater was located.

The investigation is ongoing.