Fountain Memorial hosts annual Veterans Day event

LAFAYETTE, La. – Fountain Memorial Funeral Home hosted a Veteran's Day event on Thursday in Lafayette.

Veterans' groups and civilians alike marked the holiday with ceremonies and events to pay tribute to the nation's service members.

"It's always a special day I think to honors those who served our country, particularly those who fought for our country and been wounded and or were killed," said Edward Abell , Veteran United States Army, owner of Fountain Memorial. "We have always for years now honored the veterans on Veterans Day and on Memorial Day. I think it's something the country needs to take notice of, we lose our way if we don't remember our past and honor it."

The one-hour service also included patriotic music selections.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel