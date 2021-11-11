Watch
Fountain Memorial hosts annual Veterans Day event

Posted at 3:01 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 16:06:41-05

LAFAYETTE, La. – Fountain Memorial Funeral Home hosted a Veteran's Day event on Thursday in Lafayette.

Veterans' groups and civilians alike marked the holiday with ceremonies and events to pay tribute to the nation's service members.

"It's always a special day I think to honors those who served our country, particularly those who fought for our country and been wounded and or were killed," said Edward Abell , Veteran United States Army, owner of Fountain Memorial. "We have always for years now honored the veterans on Veterans Day and on Memorial Day. I think it's something the country needs to take notice of, we lose our way if we don't remember our past and honor it."

The one-hour service also included patriotic music selections.

