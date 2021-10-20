Former teacher, assistant principal Lula Mae Nolan Matte has died

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Lula Mae Nolan Matte, 91, who died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 5:45 a.m. at Maison De Lafayette.

Mrs. Matte was a native of Crowley and longtime resident until her move to Lafayette a few years ago. She was the first 3rd Grade teacher at Redemptorist Catholic when Fr. Elmer Toups was Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary and later served as Assistant Principal.

Fr. Marshall Boulet will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Matte is survived by one daughter, Cynthia M. “Cindy” Black and her husband David of Lafayette; two sons, Carl J. Matte and his wife Rose of Abbeville and Roland L. Matte and his wife Arlene of St. Martinville; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph “A. J.” Matte; her parents, Leo and Mae Stewart Nolan.

Pallbearers will be Carl J. Matte II, Roland L. Matte II, David E. Black III, Brennon J. Black, Hunter Matte and Bailey Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl J. Matte, Roland L. Matte and Blake Matte.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michael School, 805 East Northern Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

