Former officer settles suit against Broussard

A whistleblower who sued the city of Broussard recently received a $15,000 settlement over alleged sexual harassment and retaliation by the city's former police chief, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Taylor Jones, a former Broussard officer, received $8,500 in backpay and $6,500 for personal injury damages, according to a settlement agreement finalized last month. The city of Broussard also paid $10,000 to Jones' attorney, Lee Durio, the newspaper is reporting.

Ryan Savoie, another former officer who sued the city, voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit earlier this year. No settlement was paid in that case, The Advocate reports.

To read the story with all the details and background, click here.