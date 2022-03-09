Former LPD chief appealing termination

Former Lafayette Chief of Police Thomas Glover went before the Fire and Police Civil Service Board to appeal his termination.

Glover was terminated in October 2021, no reason was given.

Glover started his run as head of the department in January 2021, and before becoming police chief in Lafayette he was A Lieutenant Commander with Dallas Police.

He was Lafayette's first Black police chief.

