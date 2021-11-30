Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Former high school coach accused of sexual misconduct with student

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 4:32 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 17:50:51-05

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – A former teacher and coach at a Lafayette Parish school is accused of sexual conduct with a student.

Greg Fontenot, 32, turned himself into police Tuesday and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, according to a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The charge stems from information detectives received regarding Fontenot and a 17-year-old student at Lafayette Christian Academy, where Fontenot was a teacher as well as a coach.

No further information is available at this time as the case remains under investigation.

State education department records indicate Fontenot graduated from UL with a degree in general studies and obtained an alternate teaching certificate in 2018. That certification expired in January, records show.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.