Former high school coach accused of sexual misconduct with student

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – A former teacher and coach at a Lafayette Parish school is accused of sexual conduct with a student.

Greg Fontenot, 32, turned himself into police Tuesday and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, according to a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The charge stems from information detectives received regarding Fontenot and a 17-year-old student at Lafayette Christian Academy, where Fontenot was a teacher as well as a coach.

No further information is available at this time as the case remains under investigation.

State education department records indicate Fontenot graduated from UL with a degree in general studies and obtained an alternate teaching certificate in 2018. That certification expired in January, records show.

