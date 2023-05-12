Former federal judge Michael J. Juneau has died

Former United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau passed away this afternoon at his residence in Lafayette, according to a statement from the law firm he founded, Juneau David APLC.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

He was a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, and a nationally recognized jurist and attorney, the firm stated.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown and the staff of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana mourn the passing of Senior United States District Judge Michael J. Juneau and issue the following statement:

“Judge Michael J. Juneau was a great American jurist and the consummate professional on and off the bench exhibiting textbook judicial temperament, especially when faced with tense situations during litigation. While in private practice, he was well known and respected throughout the state for being highly skilled in complex civil litigation. Although his time with us on the bench in the Western District of Louisiana was brief by Article III federal judge standards, it was impactful, and he will be missed. The employees of the Western District of Louisiana’s United States Attorney’s Office will keep his wife, Becky, and their children, lifted in prayer and our thoughts during this difficult time.”

Juneau was confirmed as a federal judge in 2018 after he was nominated by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

Juneau was nominated to the Lafayette-based judgeship in the Federal District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in August 2017.