Former coach arraigned on child pornography charges

A former Acadiana educator on Tuesday entered formal not-guilty pleas to an indictment accusing him of child exploitation.

Angel Rafael Cardona a/k/a Angel Rafael Cardona Colon was indicted last week, accused of attempting to create child pornography on July 11 and July 13 of this year, and of using a facility between June 6 and June 24 to entice a child to engage in criminal sexual activity.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison on the child porn cases, and a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life on the enticement charge, the judge said during Tuesday's hearing.

Cardona was arrested last month and ordered held over for trial after a federal complaint was filed accusing him of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempted production of child pornography.

After his arrest, Cardona waived his right to a hearing on his release and at Tuesday's arraignment, which was held virtually, he continued that position. He did reserve the right to ask for a hearing later, but is not asking for one now.

The judge said he will have a telephone conference among the attorneys in the case to decide the schedule for the case.

Cardona is the second STM coach fired and indicted on child sex charges this year. The first was Jacob De La Paz, who is awaiting trial. You can read our latest story about him here.

In Cardona's indictment, he's accused of trying to entice a minor to engage in sexual conduct in order to produce child pornography twice during July. It also alleges he used a "facility and means of interstate commerce" to entice the minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct between June 6 and July 24.

Cardona was arrested on July 23. That same day, STM sent an email to parents telling them about the arrest, and informing them that he had been fired. It also said that he was hired after the last day of school, which was May 25 according to the school's online-calendar, and that he had participated in summertime coaching duties. Summer workouts for the school's football team began June 5, according to the school's website. To read about his arrest, including the school's full email, click here.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact HSI at 337-262-6619.