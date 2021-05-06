Ford Bronco raffle at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette

The 2021 Ford Bronco Raffle to raise money for Catholic Radio for Acadiana will be held Saturday, May 15, at Rock ‘n’ Bowl de Lafayette from 1 - 4 p.m.

The raffle is sponsored by Delta Media, the 2021 Bronco Sport was donated by Hub City Ford and there will be performances from newly formed roots and country supergroup, Dyer County at 1:30 p.m, as well as Gentilly Zydeco at 3 p.m. Love of People is providing support for the event, and all proceeds of the raffle benefit the non-profit Catholic Radio for Acadiana.

Raffle tickets are $20 and can be purchased at catholicradioforacadiana.com/2021-bronco-raffle for a chance to win a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Additional raffle prizes include a leather recliner, valued at $700, from Earl’s Furniture and two Yeti Coolers, valued at $500, from Austin Outdoors. The number of tickets for sale is limited to 10,000. May 8, the Bronco will be displayed in front of the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

