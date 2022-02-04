Food Truck Fridays series kicks off at Moncus Park with Cravin' Boudin

Friday kicked off the start of a weekly series of food truck vendors at Moncus Park in Lafayette.

Food Truck Fridays began February 4 and will occur weekly from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm or 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on the Festival Lawn near the parking lot.

The series is said to highlight the food truck industry while providing park guests the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs.

This month, vendors will highlight local Black Entrepreneurs in honor of Black History Month.

Cravin' Boudin will be the first food truck featured in the series.

They are known for there handmade Justice Burgers, signature Blackened Shrimp or Chicken Pasta Rhyan, authentic chicken and andouille gumbo, and of course boudin.

Vendor participants for February will be as follows:

Cravin' Boudin, February 4, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Nina Creole, February 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AwwShucks, February 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

C'est Bon Manger, February 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.



To stay up to date on future Food Truck Fridays schedules at moncuspark.org/events.

Food trucks interested in applying can do so by emailing events@moncuspark.org.

