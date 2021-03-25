Food drive at SLCC set for March 31

LAFAYETTE, La. — South Louisiana Community College’s Beta Xi Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society in collaboration with the Student Government Association and Diversity and Inclusion Programming Board is fighting hunger insecurity in the Acadiana community.

The groups will host the “Solidarity—Not Charity—Food Drive” on March 31, 2021. Food items can be dropped off by driving through Lot I at SLCC, 1101 Bertrand Drive, anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In response to increased national and local awareness about hunger, these SLCC organizations have seen a need to support the local pantries including the SLCC Food Shelf Program and the Lafayette Community Fridge, according to an SLCC spokesperson. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic crisis has resulted in hunger insecurity more than ever in the community.

Donations of the following are needed:

· Ready-to-eat food items for the SLCC Food Shelf Program (soup cups; pasta cups; breakfast bars; Pop-Tarts, snack size chips, etc.)

· Perishable donations for the Lafayette Community Fridge (fresh produce; soups and stews; pasta and sauce; cereal and oatmeal; bread, etc.)

· Non-perishable grocery items and other supplies for local pantries (masks; new socks; underwear; wet wipes; pads/tampons and other toiletries, etc.)

Donations will also be accepted on a continuous basis before and after the March 31 event in the SLCC Lafayette Campus Ardoin Building at the Office of Student Engagement (Room 403 A-B). Alternatively, monetary donations can be made through the SLCC Foundation’s webpage (https://www.solacc.edu/about-us/slcc-foundation/donate) by specifying “SLCC Food Shelf Program” as the donation purpose. The Lafayette Community Fridge also accepts monetary donations through its GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/5bcd18c2) and Venmo (@LafayetteCommunityFridge).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel