Food distribution expanded for remainder of academic year

The Lafayette Parish School System has expanded food distribution once again to area youths to provide supplemental nutrition week-over-week until the end of the school year.

Meal box distribution sites will operate each Saturday from 10am-2pm at these locations:

● Acadiana High School, 315 Rue du Bélier, Lafayette (beginning May 1)

● Alice Boucher Elementary School, 400 Patterson St., Lafayette (beginning May 1)

● Live Oak Elementary School, 3020 N. University Ave., Lafayette (beginning May 1)

● Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Rd., Youngsville (beginning May 8)

All children age 18 and younger in the parish are eligible for this program, regardless of school enrollment. In-school students, virtual students, private school students, home-school students, and youth not enrolled in school all qualify for this program.

To register to pick up meals, parents should visit https://focusfoods.org/registerlafayetteparish, and complete the online registration. Even if you registered for the easter/spring break feeding opportunity, you will need to complete a new form as more information is required for this opportunity. However, once registered for the current program, your registration will be valid for the remainder of the school year and weekly registration is not required. If you miss or skip a week of meal distribution, your

registration remains valid the next time your family visits a distribution site. You may register at any time throughout this program and on-site registrations will also be accepted.

LPSS has partnered with Focus Food, a full-service vendor of meal and nutrition solutions that prepares, packages, and distributes unitized, frozen meals accompanied by shelf-stable meals, supplementary snacks, fruits, and beverages.

