Food distribution event held in Lafayette

There was a food distribution event held on Monday for Lafayette Parish students.

The distribution event was added after families were turned away this weekend. On Saturday, more people showed up than Focus Foods expected.

The meal boxes were given out at Acadiana High, Alice Boucher, Live Oak Elementary, and Southside High School.

