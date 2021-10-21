Flu vaccination event set for next week

If you haven't gotten your flu vaccine yet, you have the chance to do so at an event next week.

The Louisiana Department of Health will hold the flu vaccination event at the Lafayette Parish Health Unit on Wednesday, October 27, from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Walk ups are welcome, and the event is free. Bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card if you have one (there are no out-of-pocket costs, but your insurance will be billed).

You're asked to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.

The health unit is located at 220 W Willow Street, Building A.

