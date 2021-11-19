Five people escaped early morning fire in Carencro

CARENCRO — Five people escaped an early morning mobile home fire in Carencro.

The Carencro Fire Department, along with fire departments from Lafayette and Scott, responded to Romulus Ln. in King’s Court Mobile Home Park around 1 A.M. on Thursday.

Heavy smoke was observed coming from the residence when the first units arrived.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas of the trailer.

The fire was contained to a laundry room area and an external door.

A Lafayette Fire Department investigator ruled the cause of the fire was electrical issue.

No injuries were reported.

