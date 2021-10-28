Five apartment units damaged during fire in Lafayette

Five apartment units received damage on Thursday during a fire at the Riverside at Oakbourne Apartments in Lafayette.

The fire department responded to the 3600 block of Simcoe Street at 12:03 pm on October 28 in reference to the fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that the fire was located in an upstairs apartment.

Firefighters say that a bedroom in that apartment was discovered to be on fire. No one was in the unit at the time.

According to the department, the fire spread to the attic but was contained before spreading to other units.

Four other units received moderate smoke damage as a result of the fire.

Firefighters say that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

