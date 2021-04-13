First round of Lafayette connector neighborhood meetings kick off

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, in conjunction with Lafayette Connector Partners, hosted the first of two rounds of neighborhood meetings for residents who live in neighborhoods bordering the I-49 Connector route. The first meetings, held April 13, focused on the design features of the elevated interstate; the second meetings, which will be announced at a later date, will focus on enhancements along the Evangeline Thruway. In addition to the design features and enhancements, residents will be able to provide input on possible uses for the space beneath the structure.

Residents have the opportunity to attend virtually. These residents and those who prefer to attend virtually will be emailed a meeting link prior to the meeting date.

All attendees are required to sign up for meetings by visiting https://lafayetteconnector.com/neighborhood-meeting-sign-up/ and provide an email and physical address.

Residents requiring special assistance to attend, either in person or virtually, should contact Jennifer Bullock at 337-233-1515 or email communications@lafayetteconnector.com.

While these meetings are intended for residents alongside the proposed corridor, the public will have an opportunity to discuss these topics and other information at public workshops this summer.

To learn about the I-49 Lafayette Connector project and ways to participate in the process, please visit www.lafayetteconnector.com. To submit an official comment, email comment@lafayetteconnector.com.

MEETING DATES AND TIMES:

Laplace/Fightingville/Townfolk

Tue., 4/13/21 | 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Fightingville Fresh Farmer's Market

Sat., 4/17/21 | 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Fightingville Fresh Farmer's Market

McComb-Veazey

Tue., 4/13/21 | 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Wed., 4/14/21 | 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Sterling Grove

Tue., 4/13/21 | 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Wed., 4/14/21 | 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM | Lafayette Public Library (Main Branch)

Kaliste Saloom

Thu., 4/15/21 | 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Vermilionville

Thu., 4/15/21 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM | Vermilionville

Freetown-Port Rico

Tue., 4/20/21 | 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM | Rosa Parks Transportation Center

Wed., 4/21/21 | 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM | Rosa Parks Transportation Center

Willow Street

Sat., 4/24/21 | 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM | Destiny of Faith Church

