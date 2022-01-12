First responders honored Wednesday in Lafayette

First responders were honored Wednesday during a ceremony in Lafayette.

The Louisiana First Responders Christian Association shared their appreciation for firefighters and police officers during a banquet on January 12.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony and Annual Banquet was held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center at 11:00 am.

Honored during the ceremony were those first responders who showed outstanding leadership and skills in their community during the year.

