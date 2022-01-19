First responders have a plan for Train derailments

Scott's fire chief, along with the area's first responders, now have procedures in place in case there's a major train derailment in the city.

Fire chief chad Sonnier says the first part of the plan is to get people out of harm's way.

"So our plan causes for evacuation in certain areas. We have computer models in which we insert information about who has to be excavated and who can have shelter in place. From there we hope that the local schools, companies, and businesses in the area can plan within themselves to get their people out."

When a derailment happens, it's the fire department's job to keep the chemicals from spreading across the city. However, not all incidents are severe, but all are taken seriously

"A lot of the time citizens might not know we had it and we just go about our business putting it up on the railroad tracks and going and letting the train go back down the road."

