First babies born in 2022 at OLOL Women's & Children's

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital <br/><br/>
Lacen Rankin, right, the Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s first baby of 2022, was born to shine in this colorful onesie designed specifically for this occasion. <br/><br/>Kadyn Washington, left, In a surprise that’s two good to be true, Kadyn Washington entered the world at 6:38 a.m., one minute shy of the Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s first baby of 2022.<br/><br/>
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 16:26:00-05

LAFAYETTE — Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital welcomed 2022 with a surprise that is 'two' good to be true.

Octavia Rankin, 28, of New Iberia welcomed her second son, Lacen Rankin, at 6:37 a.m.

He is 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 ½ inches.

One minute later at 6:38 a.m., Kirsten Gumbs, 24, of Lafayette welcomed her second son, Kadyn Washington.

He is 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 ½ inches. Both said their biggest wish is for their son to have a life filled with endless opportunity and possibility.

