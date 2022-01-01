First babies born in 2022 at OLOL Women's & Children's

LAFAYETTE — Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital welcomed 2022 with a surprise that is 'two' good to be true.

Octavia Rankin, 28, of New Iberia welcomed her second son, Lacen Rankin, at 6:37 a.m.

He is 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 ½ inches.

One minute later at 6:38 a.m., Kirsten Gumbs, 24, of Lafayette welcomed her second son, Kadyn Washington.

He is 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 ½ inches. Both said their biggest wish is for their son to have a life filled with endless opportunity and possibility.

Cutlines:

NYB22_Lacen Rankin 003.jpg: Lacen Rankin entered the world at 6:37 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, becoming Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s first baby of 2022.

NYB22_Lacen Rankin 002.jpg: Octavia Rankin, 28, of New Iberia, is shown holding her newborn son, Lacen, who is the Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s first baby of 2022.

NYB22_Lacen Rankin 001.jpg: Lacen Rankin, the Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s first baby of 2022, was born to shine in this colorful onesie designed specifically for this occasion.

NYB22_Kadyn Washington.jpg: In a surprise that’s two good to be true, Kadyn Washington entered the world at 6:38 a.m., one minute shy of the Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s first baby of 2022.

