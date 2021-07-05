Fireworks start fire, damage home

Scott Firefighters put out a fire at a home early Monday, after fireworks started a fire.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 200 block of Country Living Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Chief Chad Sonnier says.

They found heavy fire in the attic area, entered the attic and were able to bring the fire under control quickly, the chief says.

An investigation determined that the family had discarded some fireworks that had been popped earlier. They had discarded the fireworks in a plastic trash bin located next to the home, and fire smoldered in the bin, then spread up the exterior wall to the attic, the chief said.

The family escaped safely after smelling smoke, he said.

One firefighter was injured and no civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Carencro and Duson Fire departments responded to assist with extinguishment of the fire.

Lafayette fire investigators conducted the investigation to the cause.