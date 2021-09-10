Firetruck gifted to FDNY after 9/11 travels to Lafayette for 20th anniversary of attacks

The “Spirit of Louisiana” fire truck will be in Lafayette on September 11, 2021 for the Lafayette Fire Department's 20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning arranged with Lafayette Fire Chief Benoit to have ”The Spirit of Louisiana” pumper brought to Lafayette the community gathers Saturday to pay honor and respect to the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attack killing almost 400 first responders including 343 firefighters.

The Lafayette Fire Department says the "Spirit of Louisiana” , built by Ferrara Fire Apparatus, was delivered to New York Fire Department on December 20, 2001 after over a million dollars was raised from the generosity of Louisiana citizens.

New York Fire Department lost 5 to 6 dozen apparatus during the attack. The pumper returned to Louisiana in 2019.

"We are very grateful to have the 'Spirit of Louisiana' in Lafayette," they say.

At Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette, memorial wreaths will be laid at the 9/11 monument in honor of the lives lost. A moment of silence will be observed. Words of reflection and encouragement will be delivered.

The general public is invited to attend. The ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel