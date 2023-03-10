Watch Now
Firefighters work blaze at store

Lafayette Fire Department
Posted at 4:47 PM, Mar 10, 2023
No one was injured when a store on North University caught fire Friday morning.

Lafayette firefighters were called to Shah’s Kwik Stop around 11:15 a.m. after the employees at a nearby restaurant saw flames in the rear of the building and called 911.

Firefighters found the rear of the building on fire, and had it out within 10 minutes. There was heavy fire damage to the rear of the building, and the electrical system of the building was damaged by the intense heat.

The business was temporarily closed for repairs.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in a fenced in area attached to the building. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking material, officials say.

