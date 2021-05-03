Firefighters respond to fire on Hebert Road in Lafayette

Firefighters in Lafayette responded to a house fire on Monday afternoon on Hebert Road

Officials say the house fire occurred in the 100 block of Hebert Road and was isolated to one area of the home.

Lafayette Fire Department Area of a home on Hebert Road shows damage from fire

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

