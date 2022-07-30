Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA- Firefighters responded to a call this morning at 9:28 a.m. regarding an apartment fire on the 100 block of Township Lane.

The resident arrived at her apartment where she discovered the space filled with smoke. She immediately calls 911, officials say.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, it was determined that the clothes from the dryer burned causing the apartment to be engulfed in smoke. Trapped in the apartment, the resident's dog passed away due to toxic fumes from the burning clothes.

Emergency crews searched throughout other apartments to make sure everyone was safe and out of harm's way. In one of the apartments, a family of five was transported to the hospital due to concerns about carbon monoxide exposure.

Officials said the resident was drying her clothes before leaving work. The dryer was mistaken for being off so when she returned, she opened her home only to find her apartment filled with smoke.

Fire officials determined the cause of the fire started inside the dryer ruling the incident as an accident.