Firefighters rescue woman who went back into burning home for her pets

Lafayette firefighters rescued a local woman from her burning house last night; they say she went back into the house for her dogs and cat.

The lady was evaluated at a local hospital; the pets did not survive, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Gerald Drive after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. When firefighters arrived, they found a homeowner who said his wife was in the house with their two dogs and cat. Flames were coming from the roof of the home's carport; there was a vehicle under the carport, a boat and a truck parked beside it - all on fire.

While they started fighting the fire, the wife called 911 to say she was in a rear bedroom. Firefighters were able to rescue her from the smoke-filled room. She was checked out at the scene by Acadian Ambulance personnel, then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The homeowners told firefightes they were in their bedroom when they heard a loud noise. When they checked it out, they found a fire under the carport. They both ran out the front door, but the wife went back in to get their pets. When she tried to leave the house again, there was too much smoke and she couldn't get out, so she went into a bedroom, closed the door and called 911, officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. The home, two vehicles, and a boat sustained heavy fire damage. The three pets did not survive the fire.

Fire officials determined the fire originated under the carport. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say that once you exit a burning building, you should never go back inside.