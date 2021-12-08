Watch
Firefighters on scene of residential fire in Lafayette Parish

KATC
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:51:59-05

Firefighters are on the scene of a residential fire in Lafayette Parish.

The home is located on Roper Road.

KATC has a crew en route.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for more information.

