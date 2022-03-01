Firefighters on scene of large grass fire in Lafayette Parish

Several fire departments are on the scene of a large grass fire in Lafayette Parish.

Lafayette Fire Department says the fire is in the area of 1800 block of W Gloria Switch road. The fire is threatening homes in the area, according to officials.

Crews from Lafayette, Carencro, Duson and Scott are working to extinguish the fire

