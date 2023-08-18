Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Firefighters clear scene following possible gas leak near Lafayette High

Lafayette Fire Dept.PNG
KATC
Lafayette Fire Dept.PNG
Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 12:09:03-04

The Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a possible gas leak near Lafayette High.

According to Alton Trahan of the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters worked to locate the possible leak that was said to be near a construction sight.

The smell was determined to be from a sewer line that construction crews tapped into.

The Lafayette School District released the following alert:

Haz-mat has completed an investigation into the reported smell of gas near Lafayette High School and have determined there are no concerns at this time. Campus operations were not interrupted and students will continue normal daily activities.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.