Firefighters clear scene following possible gas leak near Lafayette High

The Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a possible gas leak near Lafayette High.

According to Alton Trahan of the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters worked to locate the possible leak that was said to be near a construction sight.

The smell was determined to be from a sewer line that construction crews tapped into.

The Lafayette School District released the following alert:

Haz-mat has completed an investigation into the reported smell of gas near Lafayette High School and have determined there are no concerns at this time. Campus operations were not interrupted and students will continue normal daily activities.

