Firefighters, American Red Cross partner for Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign

The Lafayette Fire Department partnered with American Red Cross on Saturday to install smoke alarms for the annual event Sound the Alarm, Save a Life campaign.

Lafayette firefighters and Red Cross volunteers installed about 50 smoke alarms in homes at Oak Park Estates.

Working smoke alarms are critical in the escape and saving lives in home fires.

We partnered with American Red Cross this morning to install smoke alarms in their annual Sound the Alarm, Save a Life... Posted by Lafayette Fire Department on Saturday, May 8, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel