Fire Prevention Tips from LFD

October 9th-15th is the 100th annual fire prevention week, and the Lafayette Fire Department hosted a live and interactive class for children.

It’s the 100th annual fire prevention week and Alton Trahan, Public Information Officer for the Lafayette Fire Department said, “The theme this year is fire wont wait plan your escape, what we're teaching them about is home fire escape drills, to actually go home to talk to parents as well so that they can draw out the fire escape plan and make sure that there's two ways out the door and the window and how to get out safely."

Lafayette Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. know at least two ways out of every room, if possible.

Make sure all doors and windows open easily. Twelfth grader, Lori, attended the Lafayette Fire Department when she was younger and recreated her signature pose.

Twelfth grader Lori said, “I’ve always wanted to come here again when I was older, so given this opportunity to be here today was an amazing experience. It was so awesome to like be here, I was able to ride up in the truck in the bucket and it was such a great experience it's something I’ve always wanted to do."

To find out more about fire safety tips and activities in Lafayette, please contact the Lafayette Fire Department at 337.291.8704.

