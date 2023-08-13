Fire destroys building on Sunshine Street; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported but a building was destroyed in a Saturday night fire.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 100 block of Sunshine Street at about 10:15 p.m., a spokesman said.

A neighbor saw smoke coming from a warehouse and called in the fire. When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a large warehouse. It was a two-alarm fire, the spokesman said.

There were several houses and a smaller commercial building nearby, but firefighters were able to protect those buildings from the heat.

Crews battled the fire for over an hour before getting it under control. The commercial building sustained major fire damage, the spokesman said.

Due to the heat and humidity, firefighters throughout the city were rotated on the scene to avoid any heat related injuries. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the commercial building was once utilized as a printing shop. The print business was no longer in operation, but the equipment along with other items were stored inside. The owner was utilizing the building to repair items. No one was at the business when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.