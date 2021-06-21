Fire damages Scott home; on injuries reported

A fire damaged a Scott home this afternoon, but nobody was injured.

The Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 1112 block of Lebesque Road just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy flames emitting from the rear of a manufactured home. Firefighters made entry into the structure and were able to quickly bring the fire, located in a bedroom, under control.

Investigators determine that the cause of the fire was accidental in nature, believed to be electrical issue.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire. The bedroom sustained major fire damage, with the remaining home receiving minimal damage.

Units from Carencro, Duson and Lafayette Fire Departments responded to assist with extinguishment, while Lafayette Fire Investigators conducted the investigation.