Crews extinguish fire at scrap yard in Scott

SCOTT, La. - Fire crews responded to a fire Saturday morning that broke out at a car crushing facility.

On Saturday, at 9:24 A.M., Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at a recycling business, in the 4800 block of Cameron Street, according to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a scrapped automobile and a trailer of scrapped vehicles on fire in the facility, next to the automobile crushing machine. Both fires were quickly brought under control, stated Sonnier.

An investigation of the incident revealed that a scrapped vehicle inside the trailer, waiting to be crushed, ignited spreading to others. The operator of the equipment, which removes the vehicles from the trailer to the crushing machine, attempted to remove the vehicle before it spread. However, the fire had already spread to other vehicles in the trailer. Firefighters were able to contain to the fire to the vehicle which was removed and the trailer.

No one was injured as a result of the incident and the business is back to regular operations.

