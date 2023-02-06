Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program

Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.

The goal of the Retool Workforce Program is to train WIOA (Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act) qualified participants in our Region (Region IV) for in-demand jobs through short-term training courses. Students will be able to earn an industry credential in six months or less.

“Our workforce is the most valuable investment," stated Brenda Foulcard, Workforce Director Region IV. "The knowledge and skills they represent are the fuel that drives a robust economy. Our pledge to the community is to provide resources to promote economic growth.”

Acadiana Workforce Solutions will assist with funding a total of 40 WIOA qualified participants for the following short-term programs:

· Fiber Optics

· Electrical

· Plumbing

· HVAC Commercial

If you are interested in learning more about these programs, please contact your local career center at:

1-844-385-1919

