Festivals Acadiens et Creoles releases line-up

For the second time in over 47 years, the world’s largest Cajun and Creole festival is hosting its second full-scale FREE festival in 2022. The theme, Ensemble Encore. Ensemble Toujours. (Together again, together always.) celebrates the banner year and the opportunity to honor and sustain Acadiana’s culture, musicians and artists.

“We are committed to providing our local musicians, restaurants and craftspeople with the opportunity to make up for wages lost during the pandemic. Having two festivals in one year allows them to make up for lost time,” says Vice-President of Programming and Development Pat Mould. “It also gives our community and all who travel to Acadiana the opportunity to participate and celebrate our amazing culture.”

The three-day festival will include live performances from local musicians, the Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Crafts Fair, workshops, and cooking demonstrations.

“Ensemble encore, ensemble toujours! This year’s edition of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles continues the theme of our March make-up event, the joy of coming together again in this 48th year, in the hopes that we will long be able to continue gathering to celebrate our culture, our music, our cuisine and our arts,” said Barry Ancelet, Board President of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles. “The recent isolation that we all endured caused many of us to consider what we value in our lives. And we find that one of the things we value most in our way of life is the joy we experience when we can get together to celebrate what makes us dance, what makes us laugh, what makes us happy, what gives us the frissons. And we want to share all of that with those who come to visit — our friends and neighbors from near and far, including our cousins from Acadie. Together again, together always!”

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will kick off on Friday, October 14, with the traditional Cutting of the Boudin at 5 p.m. at Scène Ma Louisiane. Music by Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas and Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun will begin immediately following. The three-day event will continue through Sunday at Girard Park. Listeners can tune in via 88.7 KRVS (krvs.org [krvs.org]) and enjoy the music of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles live from anywhere in the world.

“Festivals Acadiens et Créoles embodies everything great about our area and is a wonderful showcase of our food, music and culture,” says Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “The Festivals bring people from all around the world together to become immersed in our Cajun and Creole cultures and deliver every year, making those visitors yearn to return to experience it again. We are thankful to the organizers and volunteers who put in so much time to showcase our culture every year.”

The Official Pin and Poster will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum’s Fall Opening on September 9 at 6:00 pm. Alton Armstrong and the Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians will be honored with the Louisiana Folklife Award at 11:30 pm on Saturday, October 15 at Scene Atelier.

Tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available, Festival Friends are appreciated, and volunteers are needed over the three days. For more information, visit festivalsacadiens.com [festivalsacadiens.com].

2022 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up and Workshops

Friday, October 14, 2022

Scène Ma Louisiane

5:00 pm The Official Cutting of the Boudin Festival Opening

5:30-6:45 Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

7:00-8:30 Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 Forest Huval Band

11:45-12:45 Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Road Runners

1:00-2:00 La Patente (Acadie)

2:15-3:15 Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

3:30-4:30 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours

4:45-6:00 Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

6:16-7:45 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

Scène Mon Heritage

10:45-11:45 The Daiquiri Queens

12:00-1:00 Wayne Singleton & Same Ol' Two Step

1:15-2:15 Corey Ledet Zydeco

2:30-3:30 Chris Ardoin

3:45-4:45 Feufollet

5:00-6:30 Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws

Scène La Salle de Danse

10:30-11:30 Savoy Family Band

11:45-12:45 Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers

1:00-2:00 Has Beans

2:15-3:15 Jesse Lége

3:30-4:30 Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces

4:45-6:00 Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

Scène Atelier

11:30-12:30 Lafayette Mardi Gras Indians: Folklife Award

12:45-1:45 Finding Amédé Ardoin: Research into his Life and Legacy

2:00-3:00 T'Monde

3:15-4:15 Creole Fiddle Workshop w/ Cedric Watson, Jeffery Broussard & Johnathan Druilhet

4:30-5:45 The Magnolia Sisters

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:30 Blake Miller & Angelle Aces

1:00-2:30 Forest Huval

3:15-4:15 Corey Ledet

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 The Potluck Band

11:45-12:45 Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

1:00-2:00 Lost Bayou Ramblers

2:15-3:15 Lafayette Rhythm Devils

3:30-4:30 Joe Hall and the Louisiana Cane Cutters

4:45-5:45 The Revelers

6:00-7:30 Bonsoir, Catin w/special guest Eric Adcock

Scène Mon Heritage

10:45-11:45 Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band

12:00-1:00 Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys

1:15-2:15 Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

2:30-3:30 Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express

3:45-4:45 Pine Leaf Boys

5:00-6:30 Lil' Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

Scène La Salle de Danse

9:00-10:30 French Mass

10:45-11:45 Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sounds

12:00-1:00 Jambalaya Cajun Band

1:15-2:15 Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

2:30-3:30 Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

3:45-5:00 Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings w/ guests Johnnie Allan & T.K. Hulin

5:15-6:30 Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

Scène Atelier

11:30-12:30 Brazos Huval & Mary Harris

12:45-1:45 Amis du Teche

2:00-3:00 Finger-Picking Style Guitar Workshop: Roddie Romero, Jane Vidrine, Sam Broussard, Renée Reed & Josh Caffery

3:15-4:15 Jason Frey Trio

4:30-5:30 Louisiana French Folk Songs w/ Anna Laura Edmiston, Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones & Sasha Massey

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:30 Joe Hall

1:00-2:30 Sheryl Cormier

3:00-4:30 Jimmy Breaux