Festivals Acadiens et Créoles releases 49th Annual music lineup

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles announced the music lineup for the 49th annual three-day free Cajun and Zydeco music festival.

The festival will take place Friday, Oct. 13, Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15, at Girard Park in Lafayette.

This year, the three-day lineup will feature performances by local and international legends like Sonny Landreth, C.J. Chenier, Roddie Romero and Corey Ledet. Amis du Teche, Luke Huval Band and Alphonse Ardoin and the Zydeco Kingz will make their festival debut.

"We are particularly excited about the lineup for this year," expressed Patrick Mould, VP of Programming & Development of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, "Our musical and cultural heritage has its roots dating back three centuries, with Clifton Chenier playing a pivotal role in showcasing it on a global platform. Our commitment and dedication lie in upholding the customs that hold immense significance in Acadiana's history and identity. As the singular destination and festival, we take pride in being home to a genuine Cajun and Creole community."

In addition to an epic music lineup, Visit Lafayette, Festival International de Louisiane and the Center for Louisiana Studies will host interactive workshops and performances. The Bayou Food Festival and Louisiana Crafts Fair will showcase the best in local cuisine and crafts. Each day, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will broadcast live for fans throughout the world via KRVS.org.

The Official Pin and Poster will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum’s Fall Opening on September 8 at 6:00 pm. The 2023 festival visual artist is Jeromy Young.

Tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available for Festival goers, Festival Friends are also appreciated, and volunteers are needed over the three days. For more information, visitfestivalsacadiens.com [festivalsacadiens.com].



2023 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up and Workshops

Friday, October 13, 2023

Scène Ma Louisiane

5:00 pm The Official Cutting of the Boudin Festival Opening

5:30-6:45 Roddie Romero & the Hub City Allstars: Tribute to Clifton Chenier ft. Sonny Landreth

7:00-8:30 Corey Ledet Zydeco: Tribute to Clifton Chenier ft. Sonny Landreth & Sherelle Mouton-Sinegal

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 Luke Huval Band

11:45-12:45 Chris Miller & Bayou Roots

1:00-2:00 The Daiquiri Queens

2:15-3:15 Hert LeBlanc (New Brunswick)

3:30-4:45 CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band w/ special guest Sonny Landreth

5:00-6:00 Lafayette Rhythm Devils

6:15-7:30 Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

Scène Mon Héritage

10:45-11:45 T'Monde

12:00-1:00 Balfa Toujours

1:15-2:15 Frank Family Band

2:30-3:30 Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

3:45-4:45 Feufollet

5:00-6:30 Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush

Scène La Salle de Danse

10:30-11:30 Les Amis du Teche

11:45-12:45 Has Beans

1:00-2:00 Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers

2:15-3:15 Savoy Family Band

3:30-4:30 Creole String Beans

4:45-6:00 Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

Scène Atelier11:30-12:30 Historic Creole Neighborhoods: Presented by Lafayette Parish Bicentennial

12:45-1:45 Life & Legacy of Clifton Chenier: Hosted by Todd Mouton

2:00-3:00 Allons à Lafayette - The Hub City's Musical Legacy: Presented by Lafayette Parish Bicentennial Hosted by Wade Falcon w/ Floyd Soileau, Johnnie Allan, Sid Williams & Christiaan Mader

3:30-4:30 The Magnolia Sisters: Presented by Festival International de Louisiane

4:45-5:45 Creole Trio ft. Terry Domingue, Jeffery Broussard & Chuck Bush

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:15 John & Jane Vidrine

12:30-1:45 Luke Huval

2:00-3:00 Adeline Miller

3:15-4:15 Sheryl Cormier

4:30-5:30 Joe Hall

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Scène Ma Louisiane

10:30-11:30 Potluck Band

11:45-12:45 Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

1:00-2:00 Jesse Legé & the Bayou Aces

2:15-3:15 Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

3:30-4:30 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

4:45-5:45 Bonsoir, Catin: Presented by Festival International de Louisiane

6:00-7:30 Wayne Toups & Zydecajun: Presented by Atchafalaya National Heritage

Scène Mon Heritage

10:45-11:45 Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

12:00-1:00 Kevin Naquin & Cajun Preservation

1:15-2:15 Alphonse Ardoin & the Zydeco Kingz

2:30-3:30 Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

3:45-4:45 Pine Leaf Boys

5:00-6:30 Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

Scène La Salle de Danse

9:00-10:30 French Mass

10:45-11:45 Jambalaya Cajun Band

12:00-1:00 Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours

1:15-2:15 Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

2:30-3:30 Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings w/ special guests Johnnie Allan & TK Hulin

3:45-5:00 Wayne & Same Ol' 2 Step

5:15-6:30 The Revelers

Scène Atelier

11:30-12:30 Piano Accordion Workshop: Hosted by Chad Huval with CJ Chenier & Corey Ledet

12:45-1:45 Radio en français et créole: Ashleé Wilson Michot, Blake Miller, Melvin Caesar & John Broussard

2:00-3:00 Songs of Vermilion Parish w/ the Babineaux Sisters & Special Guests

3:15-4:15 Women Bandleaders in Cajun & Zydeco Music: Kristi Guillory, Sheryl Cormier, Christine Balfa & Donna Angelle

4:30-5:30 Cory McCauley & His Evangeline Aces

Jam Ça!

11:00-12:15 Jimmy Breaux

1:00-2:15 Drew Simon

3:00-4:15 Jesse Legé