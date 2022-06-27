Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Launches Legacy Series

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will launch its first Legacy Series next week.

The free monthly series celebrates local legends who have made and continue to make an impact on the cultural community.

The first session will be The Legacy of Dewy Balfa with Christine Balfa, Steve Riley and David Greely on Thursday, July 7th at the Feed & Seed Lafayette at 7pm.

Organizers say the Legacy Series will explore every aspect of Acadiana’s heritage, including music, culinary arts, artists, craftspeople, and more. The goal is to create a community event series that honors historical, contemporary, and future cultural traditions.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles can trace its roots back to the first Tribute to Cajun Music Festival organized by CODOFIL in 1974. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was officially established in 1977 with components of music, food and crafts. Since then, the event has grown into a multi-day affair taking place during the second full weekend of October each year in Lafayette, La. Festivals operates as a nonprofit corporation and is run by a community board and volunteers.