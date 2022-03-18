Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicks off on Friday

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles returns to Lafayette on Friday, March 18.

GMA was LIVE Monday morning on the festival grounds in Girard Park with a look at what's to come.

With the theme “Le Grand Retour,” three days of festivities will include live performances from local musicians, the Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Crafts Fair as well as workshops and cooking demonstrations.

This is the first time in over 40 years, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will be hosting a spring festival.

The official start of Festival begins with the cutting of the boudin at 5:00 pm at Scene Ma Louisiane.

Music by Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys and Chris Ardoin and Nu Step Zydeko will begin immediately following and continue through Sunday at Girard Park.

Listeners can tune in via 88.7 KRVS (krvs.org) and enjoy the music of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles live, from anywhere in the world. Content will also stream on Facebook Live.

2022 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up and Workshops:

Scène Ma Louisiane

Friday, March 18

5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeko

Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush

1:00 p.m.-2:15 p.m. A Tribute to Courtney Granger

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Feufollet

3:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars

5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

6:45 p.m-8:00 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys

Sunday, March 20

10:30-11:30 a.m. The Pot Luck Band

11:45-12:45 p.m. Jambalaya Cajun Band w/ special guest

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils

2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Scène Mon Heritage



Saturday, March 19

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. The Daiquiri Queens Presented by Festival International de Louisiane

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ 2 Step

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Bonsoir, Catin

Sunday, March 20

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Forest Huval Band

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Joe Hall and The Louisiana Cane Cutters

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Jesse Legé

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco

3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours

5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers

La Salle de Danse



Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Seth Spell & Cajun Strong

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers

1:00 p.m-2:00 p.m. Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sound

2:15 p.m-3:15 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

3:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. The Revelers

4:45 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Corey Ledet Zydeco

Sunday, March 20

9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. French Mass

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Savoy Family Band

12:00 p.m.-1 p.m. Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Balfa Toujours

2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Jo-El Sonnier

3:45 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Gregg Martinez w/ special guests T.K. Hulin & Johnnie Allan

5:15 p.m-6:30 p.m. Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express

Scène Atelier Workshops

Saturday, March 19

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. "Boudini et ses amis"

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Fiddle workshop hosted by David Greely w/ Blake Miller & Gina Forsyth

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Riley Family Band

3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Les Amis du Teche

4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. 'T-Monde

Sunday, March 20

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Guitar workshop moderated by Josh Caffery w/ Chris Stafford, Meagan Berard & Daniel Coolik

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. The Broussard Sisters

2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Ballad workshop w/ Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones & Anna Laura Edmiston

3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Tommy McClain & CC Adcock

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel