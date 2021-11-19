Festival International presents 2021 Artwork

Today, the people behind Festival International donated the artwork from last year's festival to the Blue Monday Mission.

The art given to the group was a way to show appreciation for the work it does in the music community.

The Blue Monday Mission provides services for aging, retired and older musicians, and artists in Acadiana.

The artwork, created by Luann Duhon and Jerome Ford, will be presented to the organization to show appreciation for their efforts in the community.

Their new art piece will be displayed inside of the office of "Love of People."

Carly Viator, marketing director tells KATC, "We're here, today, to donate the artwork from 2021, the official artwork for Festival International. We chose to donate it to this non-profit because we stand behind their mission to support and offer services to retired and elderly musicians which obviously is so important to our culture here in Lafayette."

To contact Festival International, copy and paste this email: carly@festivalinternational.org

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel