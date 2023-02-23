Festival International announces two artists; full lineup coming Sunday

Festival International de Louisiane announced two of the performers scheduled to appear at this year's event.

The full line-up of artists will be announced on Sunday at the official premiere party.

Angélique Kidjo of Benin and Rocky Dawuni of Ghana are both scheduled to appear, the organization announced in a press release.

Kidio "will return to the stages this spring to "wow" audiences with her striking voice, stage presence, and fluency in multiple cultures and languages. As a Festival fan favorite and five-time GRAMMY Award winner, Angélique Kidjo is one of the greatest artists in international music today and is a creative force with thirteen albums to her name. It's no wonder Time Magazine has called her "Africa's premier diva", and named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2021," the release states.

Dawuni is "a three-time GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, producer and activist whose unique “Afro Roots” sound straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. Dawuni uses his music and voice to shine a light on crucial issues facing humanity across the globe," the release states.

"Both of these artists have made a great impact on the international music scene, and they make the world a better place." said Programming Director of 24 years, Lisa Stafford. "We are elated to welcome Angélique Kidjo and Rocky Dawuni to Lafayette for Festival International this year, and we have no doubt that the crowds will be as mesmerized by their talent as we are."

The full lineup will be announced at the event this Sunday, including a special Bicentennial performance. Learn more about the Official Festival International de Louisiane Premiere Party by visiting www.festivalinternational.org. Tickets are available via the website and at the door.