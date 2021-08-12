Festival Acadiens et Creoles has been rescheduled for March 18-20, 2022.

The Festival released an official statement on Thursday that they were rescheduling because of the current Delta variant-related surge in COVID cases and deaths in Acadiana.

Read the statement below.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel