Festival Acadiens et Creoles has been rescheduled for March 18-20, 2022

Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 12, 2021
Festival Acadiens et Creoles has been rescheduled for March 18-20, 2022.

The Festival released an official statement on Thursday that they were rescheduling because of the current Delta variant-related surge in COVID cases and deaths in Acadiana.

Read the statement below.

