FedEx vehicle catches fire on Pont Des Mouton Road, scene cleared

Firefighters investigating cause
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 14:21:49-04

Firefighters say they are investigating the cause of a vehicle fire on Pont Des Mouton road.

A FedEx vehicle caught fire Friday morning. That fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported but the fire department says they are working to determine a cause.

The roadway is open and the scene is being cleared.

