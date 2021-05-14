FedEx vehicle catches fire on Pont Des Mouton Road, scene cleared

Firefighters say they are investigating the cause of a vehicle fire on Pont Des Mouton road.

A FedEx vehicle caught fire Friday morning. That fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported but the fire department says they are working to determine a cause.

The roadway is open and the scene is being cleared.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel