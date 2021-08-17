Federal emergency teams headed to Lafayette

One of five federal medical assistance teams from the Department of Defense will be deployed in Lafayette, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a Tuesday briefing.

"In response to the latest surge, and at the request of FEMA, the Department of Defense is identifying five medical assistance teams to support efforts around the nation," Kirby said Tuesday afternoon.

Each team will have about 20 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists.

"Currently, the department will provide a medical assistance team -- one of these medical assistance teams to a hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana," he said. "We expect that there could be additional requests from other states for -- for other teams, and so that's why we're -- we're being prepared to stand up five teams. But one of them will be dedicated to going to Lafayette, Louisiana, again, at the request of FEMA and the state of Louisiana. So we're continuing to lean forward to help our fellow Americans deal with this latest surge in the pandemic."

The teams are made up of military personnel, he added.

We reached out to Ochsner Lafayette General and Our Lady of Lourdes. A spokesperson for Lourdes said they have not yet received any official notification of teams assigned to their hospitals.

We'll update this story as soon as we hear back from OLG.

