Federal court in Lafayette hears lawsuit against Biden Administration

A court hearing was held Thursday morning in Lafayette on a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office and 12 other states have sued the president and multiple federal government officials over the halting of all lease sales on public land.

At 9:00 am, oral arguments on the motion for a preliminary injunction were heard by Judge Terry Doughty at the Lafayette Federal Courthouse.

The Attorney General's Office says they will focus on the State's entitlement to preserve regular offshore lease sales and quarterly onshore lease sales that occurred before Biden took office.

Landry says that Biden and other officials cannot legally halt all lease sales because, according to Congress, they must happen on a regular basis.

He cites the Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Mineral Leasing Act as prohibiting the ban.

In March, Landry announced his plan to take legal action against the administration.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia, joined in the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

The states are asking the court to throw out the moratorium on oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, and order federal agencies to begin leasing again. The states also allege that the order wasn't legally proper, and that the government must be ordered not to issue it again.

