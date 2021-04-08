February 2021 sales are highest on record for the month

LAFAYETTE, La. - With more than $530 million in taxable sales in February, 2021 year-to-date sales reached $1.07 billion in Lafayette Parish. Year-to-date sales were 9.64% higher than February 2020 and 12.25% higher than February 2019. February 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of February.

“As we’ve passed the one-year anniversary of business closures due to the spread of COVID-19, it’s very reassuring to see retail sales continue at a brisk pace,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA). “We’ve rallied to support local retailers, restaurants and service providers in the past year, and I hope to see that trend continue. These businesses are the lifeblood of our economy.”

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (8.04%), Broussard (0.57%), Carencro (43.15%), Duson (25.39%), Scott (12.12%), and Youngsville (23.33%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 5.03%, according to a spokesperson for LEDA.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

