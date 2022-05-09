Watch
FBI spotted outside Lafayette courthouse

Posted at 6:48 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:56:50-04

Marked FBI vehicles have been seen outside the 15th Judicial District Courthouse in Lafayette courthouse on Monday evening

KATC has a crew on scene and images show several vehicles outside the courthouse building on Buchanan Street. A sticker on one of the vehicles marks it as belonging to the DOJ Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The reason for the FBI being there is unknown.

We have reached out to District Attorney Don Landry and the FBI for more information.

In response to the inquiry, the FBI could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation, per DOJ policy.

This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.

